IIT Madras: 30 Students Test Positive For COVID-19, Protocols Being Followed

COVID cases in IIT: In the past few days, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) is witnessing a surge in COVID cases. In a recent update, 30 students have been found COVID positive. Earlier, the COVID cases in Tamil Nadu had declined but of late, the infection rate is increasing. Considering the same, the state health secretary Radhakrishnan said based on the genome analysis of the cases, 90 percent are Omicron cases of BA.2 variant.

Speaking to reporters of a news organisation, health secretary Radhakrishnan blamed people’s complacency behind the increase in cases. “People have a tendency to avoid masks and not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is a cause of concern”, he said.

On Wednesday, the state of Tamil Nadu reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, leading the state's Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, to recommend that people wear masks and take coronavirus precautions seriously. Three individuals are asymptomatic while seven have shown mild symptoms on Thursday at IIT Madras. On Wednesday, 3 students were tested positive at the campus. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan along with City Health Officer Jagadeesan visited the IIT campus and instructed management officials to follow all the covid protocols strictly.

These states are witnessing surge in COVID cases

In last few days Coronavirus infections have risen rapidly in several states including Delhi, Kerala, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Witnessing the surge in COVID cases, many states have made it compulsory to wear masks at all times and follow COCID guidelines. As per Union Health Ministry, India recorded a 15% rise in new coronavirus infections on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The active cases comprise about 0.03 percent of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is still at 98.76 percent, according to the ministry.