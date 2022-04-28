IIT Madras COVID Case Rises To 171, Protocols Being Followed At Campus

IIT Madras COVID case: Over the past few days, many students are being detected COVID positive in IIT-Madras campus. Till the first half of April 28, a total of 171 COVID-19 cases have been detected in IIT-Madras. This information has been given by Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan. He said, "Total 171 Covid19 cases detected in IIT-Madras campus till now." Health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Chennai zonal medical officer Dr Alby, visited the institute and interacted with the students and the faculty. He advised the students on campus to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Earlier while speaking to reporters of a news organisation, health secretary Radhakrishnan blamed people’s complacency behind the increase in cases. “People have a tendency to avoid masks and not follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, which is a cause of concern”, he said.

IIT Madras designed trial shows efficacy of Indomethacin in treating mild, moderate COVID patients

Trials designed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IITM) have shown the efficacy of Indomethacin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, in treating hospitalized mild and moderate COVID-19 patients. The research team says that their work promises a new line of treatment for mild COVID-19 infection as Indomethacin is an affordable drug. The findings of this study have recently been published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Nature Scientific Reports The study conducted at Panimalar Medical College and Research Institute was led by Dr. Rajan Ravichandran, an Adjunct Faculty at IIT Madras and Director Nephrology at MIOT hospitals.