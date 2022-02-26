IIT Madras Launches ‘Premier Banker’ Online Course In Partnership With InFact Pro

IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy has partnered with InFact Pro to launch ‘Premier Banker’ course. It aims to provide an in-depth understanding of banking and finance. It includes digital banking, mutual funds and more along with banking financial toolkit, intensive training for analysis, and fore-cast of financial health. The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have done a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The final and second year students of UG are also eligible to apply. Once they successfully complete the Premier Banker course, candidates will receive a certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras.

IIT Madras Premier Banker: Course details

The course will include over 240 hours of training. It will be continued for 4 to 6 months consisting of modules with hundreds of questions. Multiple assignments will be given to prepare students for a career in banking and financial services. In-house training complementing BFSI Sector skills with leading banks is also under consideration for candidates who successfully complete the course.

Professor M Thenmozhi, Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras, is the lead faculty member and would be taking lectures on the principles and practices. Balaji Iyer, former vice president of ICICI Securities will serve as co-lead for the training program.

“It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner and also focus on current markets and their requirements. With our nation aiming to move fast towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, it is important such programs are offered soon with the help of premier faculty in finance and banking sector training companies like what our academy has proposed.” said professor K. Mangala Sunder, head of Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras.

IIT Madras researchers to identify new housing tech, help bring down construction costs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is hosting a housing incubator, 'ASHA', to identify and support new innovative housing technologies, bring down the cost of construction in India and support start-ups in scaling up their ideas. The 'Accelerator Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators' is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to provide incubation and acceleration support to potential future technologies that are not yet market-ready (pre-prototype applicants) or to the technologies that are market-ready (post-prototype applicants).

According to officials, the incubator has already supported a couple of start-ups including Tvasta, which constructed India's first 3D-printed house as well as the first 3D-printed doffing unit used by COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers to safely remove PPEs.