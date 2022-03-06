IIT Roorkee, ARIES Sign MoU For Academic Cooperation; Here's All You Need To Know

IIT ARIES MoU: Students of Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) and Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) will be participating in joint Ph.D. programs. The IIT Roorkee students can do projects on the ongoing activities at ARIES utilizing the various existing and upcoming facilities at ARIES. It will be done through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ARIES, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India, with Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) for academic cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

On this occasion, Director, ARIES, Prof. Dipankar Banerjee said, “ARIES will facilitate to host scientific instrument(s) from IIT Roorkee for mutual benefits of faculties and students of both the institutions.”

“The aim of this partnership is to bring the researchers of IIT Roorkee and ARIES closer to each other so as to use their respective strengths to jointly address interesting scientific and engineering problems,” said Director, IIT Roorkee, Prof.Ajit K Chaturvedi.

What is ARIES?

Press Information Bureau in its press release mentioned that ARIES is one of the leading research institutes which specializes in observational Astronomy & Astrophysics, Solar Physics and Atmospheric Sciences. The main research interests of Astronomy & Astrophysics division are in solar, planetary, stellar, galactic and extra-galactic astronomy including stellar variabilities, X-ray binaries, star clusters, nearby galaxies, quasars, and inherently transient events like supernovae and highly energetic gamma ray bursts.ARIES hosts three existing optical telescopes 3.6m DOT (India’s largest), 1.3m DFOT and 1.04m ST and the upcoming 4m ILMT along with a 206.5 MHz ST Radar.

IIT Roorkee is an institute of national importance imparting higher education in engineering, sciences, management, architecture and planning, and humanities and socialsciences. Since its establishment in 1847, the Institute has played a vital role in providing technical human resources and know-how to the country.