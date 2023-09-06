Important Notice Issued For SSC MTS Candidates Appearing In Delhi Amid G20 Summit

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding SSC MTS Exam 2023. The notice is related to the candidates who will be appearing for the exam in Delhi amid the G20 summit. SSC has asked the candidates to check the detailed traffic advisory including suggested road routes for railway states, important traffic regulations, advisory for DTC bus/ inter state bus, advisory for metro services, instructions for general public etc on the official website of Delhi Traffic Police before leaving for their exam centre.

SSC MTS Exam 2023

G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 8 to 10. SSC MTS exam will continue till September 29. However, the Delhi candidates whose exam is falling on September 8 should know that several roads will be blocked and movement of vehicles in some areas will be restricted due to the summit.

"Aspirants whose examination centres are located in Delhi on 8th September, 2023 are requested to plan their journey to examination venue early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid unexpected inconveniences. The entry time in the exam venue will not be relaxed or extended under any circumstances," the official notice reads.

Delhi traffic movements restricted due to G20 summit

As the national capital gears up for the iconic G20 summit, several traffic restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order and security of the foreign dignitaries arriving in India to attend the summit. To ensure facilitation to the police personnel, the Delhi CP Sanjay Arora, in a letter to the DMRC authority, has requested for early commencement of metro service. “Since the arrangements at the Summit venue, i.e, IECC, ITPO and Rajghat shall begin from early morning hours, the reporting time for the staff for these venues has been kept from 0500 hours onwards,” said CP Arora requesting cooperation from the metro authorities.

Delhi metro best option for commuters during G20 summit

The Delhi Metro authorities have announced that metro trains will start from 4 AM in the morning from terminal stations from September 8 to 10. The metro body said the decision has been taken to facilitate police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies occupied in the arrangements for the G20 summit. “To facilitate the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements etc. for the upcoming G-20 Summit..the Delhi Metro train services will start from 04:00 AM from terminal stations of all Lines for three days i.e, from 8th to 10th September 2023,’ said DMRC.