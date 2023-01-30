In Andhra Pradesh, Over 100 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-day Meals In Palnadu

Over 100 students fell ill after they consumed chicken in the morning and brinjal curry in the evening at Ramakrishnapuram Gurukula School in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. Palnadu District Collectorate Shiv Shankar Lotheti asserted that students complained of stomach pain and nausea after consuming chicken and brinjal curry.

Speaking to media persons, District Collectorate Shiv Shankar Lotheti said, "On Sunday evening, the students of Ramakrishnapuram Gurukula School of Sattenapalli mandal consumed chicken in the morning and brinjal curry in the evening. Today around 50 students complained of stomach pain and nausea. All the other students were also seen with fear psychosis."

The District Collectorate further mentioned that more than 100 students were shifted to the nearby Sattenapalli hospital for treatment. Shiv Shankar Lotheti said that all students are doing well and the situation is being closely monitored with the Minister, Principle Secretary, DC, JC, and DHO present at the spot.

Lotheti said, "The preliminary diagnosis indicates that there could have been indigestion and hence the students fell ill. We are waiting for a detailed report on the same."

In recent months, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a series of incidents of students in government schools, especially in residential schools falling ill after eating food supplied by school authorities. This is majorly attributed to the poor quality of food items being prepared either by the catering agencies or school authorities.