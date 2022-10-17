Students at the Mahant Darshan Das Mahila (MDDM) College in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on October 16 protested after a teacher allegedly asked them to remove their hijab during an exam.

Students claimed that they were in the classroom writing the exam when the teacher asked them to take off their headscarves stating that there might be a Bluetooth device. "On not taking off hijab the teacher asked us to leave," students said.

College Principal Dr Kanu Priya said, "Students have to keep their mobile phones outside before entering the classroom. When a teacher in the exam hall asked the student to remove their hijab and show if she isn't using Bluetooth device, the girl didn't show it and got aggressive."

Priya stated that the student said that she won't write the exam but won't show her ears. "Then the girl started raising this issue on the basis of religion," the Principal said.

'Students misdirected,' says principal

The Principal said that the behaviour was shocking from a class 11 girl and alleged that somebody has "misdirected" her in the name of religion and hijab. "There is no discrimination based on religion or caste in school premises," she added.

Shrikant Sinha, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mithanpura police station, said that the row erupted when the tests had just begun.

"Both sides were counselled by us and the exams were conducted peacefully. At present, lodging a case or deployment of additional forces in the area is not warranted. But we will keep a watch," the SHO said.

The hijab issue first emerged in Karnataka and the matter reached the Supreme Court. The top court in October delivered a split verdict on the ban of hijabs in the educational institutions in Karnataka and referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for constituting a larger bench.

