In Haryana, Educational Institutions To Remain Shut Till Jan 26 As COVID Cases Surge

In a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, several states have imposed strict COVID measures. The Haryana government has also implemented COVID-related protocols across the state, including the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes.

As per the latest order issued by the Haryana administration, the closure of offline classes has been extended for the next 16 days. The government has directed all schools to continue teaching via online mode.

This comes after a steep surge in COVID cases were recorded in the state. The announcement regarding the closure has been made by Harayan Education Minister Kanwar Pal. As per the previous order, the schools were ordered to remain close till January 12, and the latest orders stand extended till January 26, 2022. Taking to Twitter, Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar wrote, "In view of the increasing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges in the state closed till January 26 for the safety of the students. Online teaching will continue in which schools and colleges will take the necessary action by focusing on preparation for the upcoming examination."

Covid-19 महामारी के बढ़ते मामलों के मध्यनजर विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा हेतू सरकार द्वारा राज्य के स्कूलों तथा कॉलेजों को 26 जनवरी तक बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

ऑनलाइन शिक्षण जारी रहेगा, जिसमे आगामी परीक्षा की तैयारी पर केंद्रित होकर स्कूल व कॉलेज आवश्यक कार्रवाई करेंगे । — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) January 10, 2022

COVID situation in Harayana

The schools and colleges have also been directed to follow COVID-related norms and take the necessary steps with regard to the examinations. Initially, the state government has introduced COVID protocols for a few places, like Gurugram and Panchkula, among others. While several places have been put under strict COVID-appropriate behavior. COVID cases in Haryana are on a steep rise. The state reported more than 5000 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these, Gurugram alone has reported a total of 2000 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total number of Omicron cases in Haryana has reached 130.

