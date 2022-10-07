In a bizarre development, a Mazar was allegedly built inside a government school in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh which is a BJP-ruled state. Speaking to the media after conducting an inspection, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo claimed that there were other irregularities in the school as well. For instance, he alleged that the national anthem was only recited on Republic Day and Independence Day and students were given an off on Fridays to perform namaz.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo remarked, "We received a complaint that a Mazar has been built in the CM Rise school of the Kurwai tehsil of Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh and the school teachers are misguiding and radicalising children. We went there and probed the matter. We found that the school's principal and her husband built the structure in February-March. By May, a complaint about this was sent to the District Education Officer. On August 15, the school's new principal submitted a probe report to the District Education Officer. In the report, it was revealed that the children were asked to sing the national anthem only on August 15 and January 26."

"The national song was never sung which is against the Madhya Pradesh government's rules. Apart from this, we came to know from our probe, children are given a holiday on Fridays to perform namaz. We also came to know that when the former Principal was working there, she had reserved one room there to perform namaz. We also came to know that this is not limited to the CM Rise school. We visited three schools there and a Mazar was seen in all three of them. Constructing such a structure in schools, and giving a holiday to children on Fridays to perform namaz indicates a serious irregularity," he added.

In a big claim, he stressed, "The District Education Officer was missing for the entire duration today. He didn't provide cooperation to us during our probe. We informed him in the morning that we are coming here to conduct a probe. However, he neither sent the Block Education Officer nor deemed it necessary to remain present himself. We were not shown any papers pertaining to the school. In such a situation, it seems that the District Education Officer is working under some pressure. He hasn't done anything so far to free the government land."

Principal suspended

Meanwhile, Vidisha DEO Atul Moudgil revealed that the Mazar was built in February this year on the instructions of the school's in-charge principal Shaina Firdous. After a complaint was made to the Bhopal Education Board, the Vidisha District Education Department was instructed to probe the matter. When the complaint was verified, Firdous was initially transferred from the Kurwai tehsil due to the increasing tensions in the area. On Thursday, she was suspended as per the M.P. Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.