In US, Westminster College To Offer Course In Analyzing Pornography

A private college in Utah, US will provide an entire class on pornography starting off with the ongoing academic year where students will "watch pornographic films together" as part of the curriculum.

The details of the course were uploaded on the official website of Westminster College under the topic "FILM 2000: Porn", according to which, students will have to "watch pornographic films together" and discuss the sexualization of race, class, and gender as an experimental, radical art form.

US' Westminster college introduces ‘Film 2000 Porn’ course

In the course details, the college further justifies the decision, stating that pornographic content is not a new thing in America. "Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football." The course details further mentioned that the college's approach to this billion-dollar industry is both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and an art form that requires serious contemplation.

However, the course has stoked debate on social media platforms and several big and small media outlets have covered the issue, leading to claims that the college has removed the details of the "FILM-3000: Porn" from its official website. Later, a college official told USA Today that more details were added to the course and that it will not be removed from the website, asserting that the course will still take place as scheduled.

Course not new to students, it has been offered in the past: College official

According to a report by USA Today, Sheila Rappazzo Yorkin, Chief Marketing Officer for the college, stated that the course is not new at the college. It has been provided several times in the past, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was paused. "Usually around 20 students are enrolled," she added. She went on to say that the college, like other higher learning institutions, is constantly researching challenging topics in order to better understand their pervasiveness and impact.

Other courses offered by Westminster college

As per the college's course catalog, the college also offers a four-credit class called "Sex on Film," where students, under the guidance of a subject teacher explore the subject, including what sex on film can teach us about conventions in relation to law, science, politics, and religion, Yorkin said. The college also provides courses like - FILM 300Z Horror Films, These Films Are So Gay, Bollywood to Hollywood, and Horror Films among other courses.

Image: Facebook/@Westminstercollege