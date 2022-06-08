'Include Marathi Language In UP Schools,' BJP's Kripa Shankar Singh Writes To CM Yogi

BJP leader Kripa Shankar Singh wrote a letter to the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asking him to include Marathi as an optional language in the schools of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, it has also come to the fore that the CMO has agreed to Singh's demand, officials have been directed, and a pilot project is likely to be rolled out in Varanasi. Notably, this comes at a time when a few political parties including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been strongly opposing job opportunities for "outsiders" in Maharashtra.

In his letter to the CM, Singh requested the inclusion of the Marathi as an optional language for secondary and higher secondary in UP schools . He also mentioned that this move will help students get better jobs in Maharashtra.

Singh wrote, "As you know, for the past 50 years I have been staying in Maharashtra and maintaining a relationship in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Poorvanchal." During this tenure of 50 years, I found that a big chunk of students who cleared their Secondary & Higher Secondary examination, they get migrated to Maharashtra to get appropriate jobs."

He further asserted, "During this tenure of 50 years, I noticed that when students come to Maharashtra, they face a number of problems due to their lack of knowledge of the Marathi language. Not only this but there are many vacancies in state government or corporations that require knowledge of the Marathi language. "

He further suggested to CM Yogi that if the Marathi language is included and made one of the optional languages for students of secondary and higher secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh, then that may help students to get better jobs in Maharashtra. He further said, "I request you to include Marathi as an optional language for students and higher secondary in Uttar Pradesh."

In recent times, it has been noticed that the use of Marathi in Maharashtra has become a key political issue and the ruling coalition led by Shiv Sena including the NCP and Congress also passed a bill to enforce the law requiring all local shops and establishments to display their names in Marathi on signboards. On June 1, the MNC also announced to conduct a survey to determine whether shops in the metropolis were complying with rules or not.

Image: Kirpashankarsingh/Yogiaditynath/Facebook