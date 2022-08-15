Last Updated:

Independence Day: Bihar Students Form Human Chain Shaped Like India's Map

The event took place at M P High School in Buxar, with Union Minister Ashwini Choubey and mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman to scale Mt Everest twice, in attendance.

Press Trust Of India
bihar

Image: PTI/Representative


Hundreds of students in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday formed a human chain shaped like India's map with 75 metres in length, a feat that earned them a place in record books.

Choubey, who is also the local MP, exclaimed, "This is a world record and a matter of pride on the eve of Independence Day." The minister also handed over to the participants a certificate issued by World Records India.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

