Independence Day To Be Celebrated Sans Students In Odisha Schools Amid COVID Fears

In a recent development, the Odisha government has prohibited students’ participation in the Independence Day function in schools because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

This comes after the state government imposed restrictions on state-level parade and general public participation during the Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, “This year’s Independence Day celebration will be held in schools across the state without the participation of the students.”

“Only the teachers will participate in the National Flag hoisting on school premises on Independence Day. They have to follow the government guidelines issued in this regard earlier,” Odisha minister Samir Ranjan Dash added.

No public participation in the celebrations of Independence Day: Odisha govt

Earlier on Tuesday, the Odisha government announced that the state-level function in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Independence Day will be held without the participation of the public like in previous years. Notably, the government has made the announcement in order to discourage large gatherings and prevent the spread of COVID.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Govt. of Odisha have discouraged large gatherings along with several other preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease like previous years,” the notice by the Odisha government said.

Notably, the venue of the state-level Independence Day celebrations has been shifted from Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar to IDCO Exhibition Ground, Unit-3, in the capital city.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the chief guest at the Independence Day function and the customary guard of honour will be presented by three contingents of OSAP, ODRAF, and BSF battalions.