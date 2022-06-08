India International University Of Legal Education To Be Inaugurated In Goa On Thursday

Panaji, Jun 8 (PTI) India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), an initiative of the Bar Council of India Trust - Pearl First - will be inaugurated in Goa on Thursday by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Talking to reporters here, Bar Council of India's chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai will be the chief guest of the event, while Justices M M Sundresh and Surya Kant will be the guest of honour.

The IIULER is a world-class and first-of-its-kind international legal education institute in the country. The institute for which the government of Goa has allocated a sprawling piece of land in South Goa, will have its initial world-class transit campus with smart classrooms in Sancoale close to the Goa campus of BITS- Pilani, he said.

"It will also have a global standard library and a well-equipped residential facility for both students and faculties with air-conditioned rooms, swimming pool, gym, hygienic food court, laundry facility and security," he said.

Mishra said that the IIULER will offer multi-disciplinary courses (under-graduate, post-graduate and research-based courses along with multiple customised, creative law learning programmes) with proper integration of law.

"It will provide 3D study of law - text, context and action part of law, and use comparative-law methodology. It will have equal emphasis on skilling, simulated training and experiential learning. It will also have a state-of-the-art foreign language lab," he said.

According to Mishra, the vision of IIULER is to be a globally acclaimed institution fostering excellence in legal education to everyone. "It will have only merit-based induction (subject to constitutional affirmative policy) with an aim to produce highly competent legal professionals for post-globalised era with local concern and ethical outlook." "The institute with diverse faculty composition and significant presence of international scholars will have strategic collaboration with various International Law Schools, affiliation with Law Societies /Associations and student exchange programmes," he said.

''We have selected Goa for it as the state is a true international and cosmopolitan hub in India. We were also encouraged by the desire of the government of Goa to grow as a knowledge hub. The convenience and connectivity were also among one of the driving factors,'' he added. PTI RPS NP NP

