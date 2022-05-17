Indian education organisations shortlisted for UK awards

London, May 17 (PTI) A London-based organisation assisting Indian students with their needs in a foreign country, including during the pandemic lockdowns, and a New Delhi-based artificial intelligence (AI) enabled education marketplace are among worldwide educational bodies shortlisted for prestigious higher education awards in the UK.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK is in the running in three categories of the 2022 PIEoneer Awards, as Association of the Year, Student Support Award and Outstanding Contribution to the Industry for its founder and chair Sanam Arora.

“NISAU has been shortlisted alongside various longstanding, institutional global sector representative organisations, such as the Universities UK International, which represents 140 universities in the UK; Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), Canada, which represents Canadian public colleges and institutions; and English Australia, which represents 120 Australian colleges,” NISAU UK noted.

The nominations for the not-for-profit organisation is a testimony to “painstaking and persistent work” towards the welfare of the Indian student community in the UK, it said.

Delhi’s LeverageEdu is a finalist in two categories of Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology) for its Study Abroad with LeverageEdu App and International Student Recruitment Organisation of the Year for its career guidance work.

India’s KC Overseas Education is also in the running with LeverageEdu in the latter category for the awards ceremony scheduled in London on September 9. Besides, the University of Auckland in New Zealand is competing for Marketing Campaign of the Year for its India Support Programme (ISP).

“The PIEoneer Awards celebrate innovation and achievement across the whole of the global education industry,” PIEoneer said in a statement.

“With a distinguished judging panel representing geographical and professional diversity, the PIEoneer Awards recognise both individuals and organisations who are pushing professional standards, evolving their engagement or redefining the international student experience. 2022 will be the sixth year the awards have run,” it noted.

Among this year’s worldwide judging panel are Janaka Pushpanathan, Director for British Council, South India, and Sonya Singh, founder of SIEC Education in India and Australia. PTI AK SCY SCY

