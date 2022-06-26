Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar Out, Here's How To Register From July 1

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has announced that the registration under Agniveer scheme will begin on July 1, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application link will be deactivated on July 30, 2022. The candidates will be recruited for SSR and MR Recruit. Candidates who are 12th Pass and 10th Pass are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Agneepath Scheme 2022. It is to be noted that, the opportunity is open for both male and female candidates.

Women can also participate in this recruitment drive

This year Indian Navy will recruit women as sailors through the newly introduced Agnipath scheme. These women sailors will be posted onboard warships upon completion of training. While all the three services – Army, Air Force and Navy – have had women officers, this will be the first time that positions of Personnel Below Officers’ Rank (PBOR) will be open to women too.

Agniveer Recruitment Notification: Check important dates here

Recruitment Calendar for Agniveer has been released on June 25, 2022

Online registration will begin on July 1, 2022

Detailed Notification for Agniveer 2022 will be released on July 9, 2022

Application window for 2022 batch will be opened between July 15 and July 30, 2022

Examination and Physical Fitness Test will be conducted in mid-October 2022

Medical Screening and Joining at INS Chilka Commencing from November 21, 2022

Agnipeeth Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply