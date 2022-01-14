Indian-origin Professor Saumitra Appointed As Dean Of Oxford University Business School

Oxford University Dean: Indian-origin academic Professor Soumitra Dutta has been appointed as the new Dean of University of Oxford Business School. To be noted that at present, Professor Dutta works as Professor of Management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University in New York. He is scheduled to take up the Dean position on June 1, 2022.

“I am delighted to be joining Saïd Business School at Oxford University. My daughter Sara graduated from Oxford and both my wife Lourdes and I spent a fruitful half-year sabbatical at Oxford. We are both looking forward to being part of this diverse, exciting and innovative community,” said Professor Dutta.

He further said, “It is an honour to be appointed as Dean of the School, it is a unique institution placed within one of the world's greatest universities. I very much look forward to collaborating with colleagues, students and alumni within Oxford Saïd and across Oxford, to move the school forward to higher levels of excellence and impact.”

“I am delighted that Professor Dutta has accepted our offer to become the next Dean of Saïd Business School. He brings a global perspective, wide-ranging experience and deep knowledge of technology and of business education. I look forward to working with him,” said Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, who led on the appointment for the post.

Work experience

Professor Dutta’s research and influence extend well beyond U.S. borders. He is co-founder or founder of two major global technology and innovation indices – the Network Readiness Index, published for 15 years by the World Economic Forum (WEF); and the Global Innovation Index, published for 10 years by the World Intellectual Property Organization. In addition, Dutta has worked with several governments on formulating national technology and innovation policies. He also has served on the boards of international corporations, including Sodexo (a food services multinational), Dassault Systemes (a world leader in 3D experience systems) and ZS Associates (a global management consultancy focused on health care).

The university said Dutta's appointment marks the end of a global search to find the right person to lead Oxford Saïd, a “world leading business school within one of the world's greatest universities”. It follows the departure of Professor Peter Tufano, who stepped down after 10 years as Dean in June 2021.