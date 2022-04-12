Indore Jail Is Helping Prisoners To Complete Education And Get Degrees

In a bid to help prisoners change their lives after their release from prison, Indore Central Jail is assisting them by providing education. According to reports, a total of 253 candidates took part in the examination this year, which was organized by the Indore Jail. While in 2019, the Indore Central Jail provided degrees to 60 prisoners. The Central Jail is teaching different subjects to the prisoners' studies.

Indore Central Jail helps prisoners to get education

While speaking to news agency ANI, Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar stated that Indore Central Jail is offering school education as well as graduation and post-graduation courses, and the Jail Department has appointed a teacher, Manju Verma. "At present, 83 prisoners in jail are giving 10th and 12th-grade exams, and 253 prisoners are appearing for graduation and post-graduation exams," said Sonkar. "We know about prisoners coming to jail, how educated they are, and how important education is in their lives. The jail department is doing a very good job with the literacy mission. There are 50 prisoners who are completely illiterate, and here they completed their graduation after schooling, and they are also teaching other prisoners," she added.

A total of 63 subjects from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are being provided to the prisoners. They are studying various subjects, including MBA, M. Com, and LLB, and are doing good work after being released. "We are also in touch with such people. They are living a good life. When a prisoner starts studying in their old age, other prisoners also take inspiration from him and they also start studying, "said the jail superintendent.

