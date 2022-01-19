ITIs too to remain shut till Jan 31 due to Covid

Puducherry, Jan 19 (PTI): Labour Minister of Puducherry Chandra Priyanga said here on Wednesday that with the pandemic situation continuing unabated in the Union Territory all the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) would remain closed till January 31.

She said in a press release that the government considered the pandemic situation and decided to shut the ITIs as a precautionary measure.

Already, the government announced closure of schools conducting classes for students of IX to XII till January-end. Classes one to IX were already closed from January 10 to protect the students from Covid-19. Colleges would also remain closed till the end this month-end. PTI Cor NVG NVG

