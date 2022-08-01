Last Updated:

J&K: 1,000 Youth Selected For Free UPSC Coaching Under A Scheme

PARVAAZ Qualifying Test (PQT) was conducted on May 15 for selection of candidates for the coaching programme to be run by Mission Youth, an initiative of the J&K government. For the programme, 30 per cent of the seats have been reserved for females.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
upsc

Image: Pixabay


The Jammu and Kashmir administration has selected 1,000 youth who would be provided free coaching for the UPSC civil services examination under a scheme.

"Selection list of 1000 youth for free coaching of UPSC Civil Services Examination under PARVAAZ scheme declared today by Mission Youth. Besides aiding Coaching Centres in Universities, govt has also started process to establish residential Coaching Institutes at Srinagar & Jammu," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Twitter.

PARVAAZ Qualifying Test (PQT) was conducted on May 15 for selection of candidates for the coaching programme to be run by Mission Youth, an initiative of the J&K government. For the programme, 30 per cent of the seats have been reserved for females.

READ | UPSC CMS Admit Card 2022 released; here's the direct link to download hall tickets
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor & other posts; here's direct link
READ | UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released for August 7 exam, here's direct link to download
READ | UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Assistant Director & other posts

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT