J&K Govt Orders Reopening Of All Educational Institutions After 2 Years

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday decided to reopen all educational institutions in J&K for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world. Earlier, it was decided to open education institutions last year but that was from Class 9 only.

The order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction reads, “All Universities, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITIs, etc. shall commence routine offline (physical attendance) teaching after ensuring readiness for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures from 14.2.2022. All the students between 15-17 age groups coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them”.

It further added, “All Summer Zone Schools in J&K shall open in a phased manner. Classes from 9th to 12th can commence routine offline teaching from 14.02.2022. All the students of the 15-17 age group coming to attend regular offline classes must carry a vaccination certificate with them. Head of Institutions must ensure vaccination of every student above 15 years of age in their respective Institutions”.

“The offline mode of teaching for remaining junior classes in Summer Zone Schools shall begin from 21.02.2022. The Winter Zone Schools of J&K shall commence offline teaching for all classes after the 28th of February 2022. Coaching Centres for Civil Services/Engineering/NEET etc. are permitted to adopt the offline mode of teaching subject to the condition that both faculty members, as well as students, are fully vaccinated and the Head of the centre ensures due precautions such as CAB and adherence to SOP,” the order added.

The order also added that a maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor gathering shall be strictly restricted to 50% of authorised capacity and Banquet Halls in all the districts of J&K are permitted to allow gathering up to 50% of the authorised capacity. While Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums and swimming pools are permitted to function at 25% of the authorised capacity.

Following the decline in COVID cases, many state governments have decided to reopen schools for primary classes too. It is to be noted that as of now, many states have already reopened the schools for senior and senior secondary schools.

Image: PTI