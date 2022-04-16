Jamia Millia Islamia Begins School Admissions, Here's How To Apply By May 13

Quick links:
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission: As scheduled, Jamia Millia Islamia has started the application process for Mushir Fatma Nursery School, Jamia Sr. Sec. School, and few other schools on April 15, 2022. Parents who are interested in getting their child admitted will have to apply online. The application link has been activated and the deadline to apply ends on May 13, 2022. The applications need to be submitted at the official website at jmicoe.in by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to apply has also been attached.
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has also released the online application forms for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses for the academic session 2022-23. The JMI admission forms 2022 can be found on the official website- jmi.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to take admission in Jamia Millia Islamia can go through the e-prospectus uploaded on the official website.
The 10 courses for which applications are being invited are BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA( Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BVoc (Solar Energy), BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics.