Jamia Millia Islamia Begins School Admissions, Here's How To Apply By May 13

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission: As scheduled, Jamia Millia Islamia has started the application process for Mushir Fatma Nursery School, Jamia Sr. Sec. School, and few other schools on April 15, 2022. Parents who are interested in getting their child admitted will have to apply online. The application link has been activated and the deadline to apply ends on May 13, 2022. The applications need to be submitted at the official website at jmicoe.in by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to apply has also been attached.

Application fee: For submitting the application form, a fee of Rs. 300 will be charged.

Age limit for admission: For applying to the Nursery class, students should be between 3 years to 4 years as on March 31, 2022.

Jamia Millia Islamia school admissions: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Parents and guardians who are interested in getting their child admitted should go to the official website of JMI at jmicoe.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for admission in Jamia school Nursery, Prep, Class I,VI, IX, XI. for the Session of 2022-23”

Step 3: In the next step, they should click on the ‘New Registration’ and enter the required details to generate login credentials.

Step 4: In the next step, they should log in and fill in the required details.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents like birth certificate and pay the application fee.

Step 6: They should submit the form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

JMI Admission 2022-23: Jamia Millia Islamia opens applications for UG courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has also released the online application forms for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses for the academic session 2022-23. The JMI admission forms 2022 can be found on the official website- jmi.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to take admission in Jamia Millia Islamia can go through the e-prospectus uploaded on the official website.

The 10 courses for which applications are being invited are BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA( Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BVoc (Solar Energy), BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics.