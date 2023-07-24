Jamia Millia Islamia To Open Medical College, International Campus In Middle-East Soon

Jamia Millia Islamia is soon going to set up a medical college. JMI has got the approval of the Union Government to set up the medical college. Moreover, JMI will soon open its international campuses in the Middle East and other countries. The announcement was made by JMI vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on the occasion of its centenary year Convocation.

12500 Degreesm 800 gold medals, PhD awarded

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest of the convocation, minister of Education, skill development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the function at Vigyan Bhawan. They distributed Gold Medals and Ph.D. Golden Degrees to some of the successful candidates. Second Lady of the country, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar also graced the occasion. Degrees were awarded to around 12500 students passed out in the years 2019 and 2020 including around 800 gold medallists and PhD.

JMI to set up medical college soon

After welcoming the chief guest, the education minister and other guests, JMI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar (Padma Shri) presented the university report and addressed the gathering. She announced that JMI got the approval of the Union Government to set up a Medical College which was her and Jamia fraternity’s long-cherished dream. The announcement received grand applause from the audience comprising JMI faculty, non-teaching staff, gold medallists and the PhD passed-outs.

Prof. Akhtar expressed her gratitude to the Union Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for all the support and guidance that helped JMI to achieve greater heights. She said “I feel extremely privileged and fortunate to be working under the progressive leadership of our enlightened Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is his constant and strong support that we are able to move ahead so remarkably and achieved extra ordinary progress”.

JMI international campus soon in Middle-East and other countries

In her address, the Vice Chancellor highlighted various achievements of the university in the last few years and the future plans to further strengthen the ‘Brand Jamia’. She announced that JMI is exploring possibilities to open overseas campus in middle-east and other foreign countries and wants to strengthen its bounding with its alumni across the globe.

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated all the successful students and JMI fraternity for the convocation. He wished good luck to students for their future endeavours. He said institutions like JMI are providing intellectual leadership and playing a pivotal role in the Amritkal. “Today, when the whole world is looking at India and its system, I hope that JMI will produce global humans as per the requirements of NEP that will ultimately reduce the inequality between the western world and global south.”

On setting up a medical college at JMI Shri Pradhan said that JMI will not just start a medical college but we should try to make JMI an Urban Research Centre to solve the complicated medical issues of the world.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar complimented all the graduating students, teachers and parents. He said to students “You have earned your degrees, but learning is a life-long passion. You have acquired knowledge through education and now you must carefully cultivate this knowledge to harvest the wisdom”.

The Vice President further said “Be like a river – meander, choose your own path and act on your inclination and aptitudes. Never allow yourself to be dictated when it comes to your own idea”. He also said that as warriors of 2047, you must drop on the insights instilled by your alma mater and utilize them to contribute towards nation building.

A ‘Gold Medal Distribution Ceremony’ was organised at Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium of the university in the evening where Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, distributed Gold Medals to the toppers.