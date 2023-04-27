PM Modi Through Mann Ki Baat Established 2-way Communication With Public: Jamia Research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the citizens of India in the 100th episode of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on April 30. PM Modi addresses the people of India on different topics every month and gives an opportunity to the public to talk to him on his radio show. This show has created an exceptional bond between the Prime Minister and the eager citizens of this great nation.

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar has conducted several studies on ‘Mann Ki Baat as a Medium of Communication’. Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has supported JMI in this initiative. The university is organising a number of other programmes to celebrate the important milestone of 100 episodes of Mann ki Baat.

Jamia Millia Islamia to organise various programmes to celebrate 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

JMI is organising a Symposium and an Art Exhibition on 28th April 2023 on Mann ki Baat. Students will express their feelings for Mann ki Baat through various art pieces in the exhibition. The university will also bring out a Monograph after the broadcast of the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat. JMI is also planning to broadcast all episodes of MKB on Jamia Community Radio 90.4 FM channel.

"The research studies conducted by various departments and researchers of JMI using quantitative and qualitative tools are being published in the special edition of the prestigious Journal ‘Media Mimansa’, published by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU), Bhopal. The special edition of the Journal will be released jointly by the Vice Chancellors of JMI and MCU, Bhopal during the symposium to be held at JMI. The outcome of research studies being published in the journal will highlight the impact of the programme on the transformation of India. This will be a testament to the power of Mann Ki Baat, and the incredible impact it has had on the people of this country," reads an official press release issued by JMI.

"The research studies conducted by JMI shows that through this powerful initiative, the Prime Minister has developed a two-way communication process with the citizens of India. MKB transformed into a platform where the Prime Minister directly communicates with the people of the country. It is simple, yet incredibly effective, and has enabled the PM to create a personal bond with nearly a billion people from rural to urban and rich to poor, across the country," said JMI VC Najma Akhtar.

Mann ki Baat has truly put the entire Nation On Air like a Symphony of the people’s voices, a chorus of their hopes and dreams. The nation eagerly looks forward to the next 100 illuminating editions of Mann ki Baat and the continued transformation of India.