Jamia Millia Islamia VC Najma Akhtar Conferred With Padma Shir Award

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Prof Najma Akhtar was honored with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India from the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan today on March 21, 2022. Najma Akhtar was chosen for this honor by the Government of India for her remarkable contribution to the field of literature and education. The event was also attended by her daughter Farha Khan and her son Saad Akhtar was also present during the award function.

Jamia Millia Islamia VC conferred with Padma Shir Award by the President of India

Notably, this is the first time the government has selected a female Vice-Chancellor from JMI for the Padma Shri award. Najma Akhtar is popularly known as a leading educationist for having brought about a transformation in the delivery of quality education in premier educational institutions in the country. Prof. Akhtar's leadership led JMI to secure a sixth-position in the Ministry of Education's (MoE) National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The university also achieved outstanding performance by securing a 95.23% score among all central universities in a performance evaluation conducted by the Ministry of Education for the year 2019-20.

Who is Prof. Najma Akhtar?

Prof. Najma Akhtar was born on November 13, 1953, she received her Ph.D in Education on the topic "A Comparative Study on Conventional and Distance Education Systems of Higher Education." She is a gold medalist in her master's and also holds an M.A. in Education and an M.Sc. in Botany. She has served as a Professor and was also the Head of the Department of Training & Capacity Building in Education at the National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA), New Delhi. She was the Founder Director of the State Director of the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) in the erstwhile Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, and has also worked in the Distance Education Programme at IGNOU, New Delhi. Najma Akhtar held the position of Director, Academic Programmes at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), besides the coveted position of Controller of Examinations and Admissions.

She has also been a visitor nominee on the Selection Committee and Executive Committee of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, Delhi University, Assam University, and JMI. She has been on the Management Committee of Delhi Public School, Member of the Empowered Committee of Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, Member of the High-Level Expert Committee of the Ministry of Defense, Govt. of India, Member of the National Steering Committee of the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Board of Management, Jamia Hamdard, Delhi Member of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) General Assembly, New Delhi, Member of the Indian Social Science Academy's National Academic Advisory Committee and the Search Committee for the Appointment of the New Vice-Chancellor of Kashmir University, Member of the Experts Group on NEP – 2020, Speaker of the Senate, IIT Delhi, Member of the University Council Cluster University, Srinagar, and Member of the Governing Council, Association of Indian Universities

Image: Twitter/@Rashtrapatibhvn