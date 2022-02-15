Jammu Resumes Classes With COVID Protocols; Schools In Kashmir Valley To Reopen On Feb 21

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to recede, schools in the Jammu division resumed offline classes amid strict adherence to COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

Students of standard 9 to 12 were seen wearing uniforms and carrying COVID-19 vaccination certificates, as they thronged their educational institutions in the winter capital and other districts of the region.

As per the officials of the Education Department, the schools in the Kashmir Valley are likely to reopen from February 21 but in a phased manner.

“From 21st of the current month, 9th class onwards schools are reopening and later a call will be taken by the administration on lower classes keeping in view of the COVID numbers. One of the main reasons that paved the way for the reopening of schools and higher educational institutions was the success rate of the vaccination drive launched by the J&K government,” said former Principal of JVC, SKIMS Dr (Prof) Riyaz Untoo.

“With every passing day, the cases are declining in the UT which is a good sign, but then important is that we all continue to follow SoPs which actual is the key,” Dr (Prof) Untoo added.

As per health officials, the newly-carved Union Territory registered 245 new positive cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), while no virus-related death was reported till February 14 late evening.

Of the fresh cases, they said that 160 were reported from the winter capital (Jammu division) and 85 from Kashmir. Meanwhile, 808 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from several hospitals; including 469 from Kashmir and 339 from the Jammu division.

As per the bulletin, out of 4,51,016 positive cases recorded cumulatively so far, currently 4,903 active cases are in J&K, (2,795 in Kashmir and 2,108 in Jammu). Moreover, around 4,41,368 persons have recovered so far when 4,745 have died (in the Valley, the figure has touched 2422 while in Jammu, it is 2,323).

Image: PTI