Last Updated:

JEE Main 2022: First Phase Exam From April 16, 2nd Phase From May 24-29; Full Details Here

JEE-Main 2022: First phase will be conducted in April while the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday. The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29, they said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
JEE Main 2022,

Image: Shutterstock


New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The JEE-Main's first phase will be conducted in April while the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29, they said.

JEE Main 2022 Live Updates

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering  programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses. PTI GJS GJS ANB ANB

READ | JEE Main 2022 Date: IIT-JEE likely to be held in April, May; Here's what we know so far
READ | JEE Advanced 2022: No exam centre allotted in foreign countries for 3rd consecutive year
READ | NTA likely to announce JEE (main), NEET-UG, CUCET entrance exam schedule next week
READ | JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria released, website launched; Check full details here
READ | JEE Main 2022 LIVE: IIT-JEE Main 2022 to begin on April 16, registration begins

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: JEE Main 2022, JEE Main, JEE-Main first phase
First Published:
COMMENT