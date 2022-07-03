JEE Main 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key; Here's How To Raise Objections

JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main session 1 on July 2, 2022. Question papers have also been released along with the answer key. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates have been given an option of raising objections. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. Result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Registered candidates who took the exam can check their answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can challenge the JEE Main answer key by July 4 (upto 5 pm). To raise objections, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable. List of important dates has also been attached here.

NTA in the official notification mentioned, "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium".

JEE Main 2022: Check important dates here

Exams were conducted between June 23 and June 29, 2022

Provisional answer key was released on July 2, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ends on June 3, 2022

NTA JEE Main 2022: Check exam pattern here

The examination consisted of 90 questions (Multiple Choice Question) out of which students had to attempt 75. In every subject, 30 questions are split into 20 Multiple Choice Questions & 10 integer-type questions. Multiple Choice Questions are mandatory; from 10 Integer-type questions, candidates had to attempt any 5.

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Here is how to raise objections