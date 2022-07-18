JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Likely To Be Released Today

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 July session 2 exam city slip on Monday, July 18, 2022. It has been told by NTA official to a news organisation. The official said, "JEE Main July session 2022 admit card is likely to be released tomorrow, and the exam city slips expected today, July 18."

Candidates who will be appearing in the exam should know that they will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket today. It is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. List of official websites on which admit card will be released is attached below.

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 hall tickets: List of official websites

jeemain.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2022 July Session Admit Card: Steps To Download exam slip and hall tickets

Step 1: Candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, candidates should click on the JEE Main 2022 exam slip or JEE Main 2022 session 2 Admit Card link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details, download it and take a print out for further reference

JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022. The engineering entrance exam paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and be held in an online computer-based test (CBT). The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will be divided into 3 sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.