Last Updated:

JEE Main 2022: Students Demand 'extra Attempt' For JEE Main, likely To Stage Protest

JEE Main 2022: Students have alleged that there were several technical glitches and errors in the JEE Main Results and which is why they want a third attempt.

Written By
Amrit Burman
JEE Main 2022

Image: Shutterstock


JEE Main 2022 Result: Students on social media platforms have been complaining, expressing dissatisfaction over the result of JEE Main 2022, which was announced by the National Testing Agency on August 8. Candidates have alleged that there were several technical glitches and errors in the JEE Main Results and, given the same, many have sought the court's intervention in the matter. Also, it has been observed that students have been taking to the microblogging site to point out the overnight changes in the results and numerous errors in application numbers.

Notably, students have also highlighted that several of them were marked absent despite their appearance in the examinations. Meanwhile, many students have also asked to separate JEE Advance from JEE Main, arguing that the examination was full of technical glitches and should be held separately.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Students demand an 'extra attempt' for all aspirants

After the declaration of the JEE Main 2022 Result, students have been continuously complaining about the technical issues that they faced during the examination. Given the same, hundreds of students have demanded, "an extra attempt" for all JEE Main aspirants. Also, hashtags like "JEE Main 2022 extra attempt for all" is being tweeted by students.

READ | JEE Main Result 2022: Check list of websites to know Session 2 scores

JEE Main Result 2022: Students complain about technical glitches against NTA

Taking to Twitter, one student requested the authorities of the education department to separate JEE Advance from JEE Main. "Request to decouple JEE Advance from JEE Main as it is marred with so many issues and glitches. Please allow whoever is ready to register for JEE in advance, as was happening prior to 2012, instead of depending on the JEE Mains result, " he tweeted.

READ | JEE Main final result 2022 released: Here's how to check All-India Rank lists

Meanwhile, another student lashed out at NTA saying, the agency is playing with the future of 9 lakh students who have worked hard for more than 2 years to crack JEE Main. Another aspirant has claimed that she was given the wrong scores. She said in JEE Main 2022 she secured 205 marks out of 300, but she scored only 82 percentile. Meanwhile, hashtags such as Justice for JEE Main aspirants, JEEMainScam, and JEE Mains Extra Attempt For all have been circulating on Twitter.

READ | JEE Main Result 2022 out: Check result direct link & toppers list here

Students likely to protest for JEE Main, CUET at Jantar Mantar after Aug 15

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that students have decided to launch a "symbolic" protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital after August 15, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100, result of 5 students withheld for using unfair means
COMMENT