JEE Main 2022: Students Demand 'extra Attempt' For JEE Main, likely To Stage Protest

JEE Main 2022 Result: Students on social media platforms have been complaining, expressing dissatisfaction over the result of JEE Main 2022, which was announced by the National Testing Agency on August 8. Candidates have alleged that there were several technical glitches and errors in the JEE Main Results and, given the same, many have sought the court's intervention in the matter. Also, it has been observed that students have been taking to the microblogging site to point out the overnight changes in the results and numerous errors in application numbers.

Notably, students have also highlighted that several of them were marked absent despite their appearance in the examinations. Meanwhile, many students have also asked to separate JEE Advance from JEE Main, arguing that the examination was full of technical glitches and should be held separately.

JEE Main 2022 Result: Students demand an 'extra attempt' for all aspirants

After the declaration of the JEE Main 2022 Result, students have been continuously complaining about the technical issues that they faced during the examination. Given the same, hundreds of students have demanded, "an extra attempt" for all JEE Main aspirants. Also, hashtags like "JEE Main 2022 extra attempt for all" is being tweeted by students.

No!No! Not in 2023.

We want a fair chance of third attempt right now in 2022.

We want cancellation of jee advance exam 2022.

We want direct permission to jee advance exam 2022 to all the jee main aspirants of 2022. — Shekhar (@Shekhar00558616) August 14, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Students complain about technical glitches against NTA

Taking to Twitter, one student requested the authorities of the education department to separate JEE Advance from JEE Main. "Request to decouple JEE Advance from JEE Main as it is marred with so many issues and glitches. Please allow whoever is ready to register for JEE in advance, as was happening prior to 2012, instead of depending on the JEE Mains result, " he tweeted.

Meanwhile, another student lashed out at NTA saying, the agency is playing with the future of 9 lakh students who have worked hard for more than 2 years to crack JEE Main. Another aspirant has claimed that she was given the wrong scores. She said in JEE Main 2022 she secured 205 marks out of 300, but she scored only 82 percentile. Meanwhile, hashtags such as Justice for JEE Main aspirants, JEEMainScam, and JEE Mains Extra Attempt For all have been circulating on Twitter.

Jee main third attempt for all students who have suffered due to technical glitches server problems response sheet unmatched result scam #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll — Amol Sandeep (@AmolSandeep1) August 13, 2022

JEE Main 2022 has been a long list of irregularities and malpractices, on the verge of ruining the hard work of many students, the future of the students is in dark.

The Central Government and NTA are requested to give a fair chance to the students.#JEEMains2022 — VANSHRAJ DUBEY (@VanshrajDubey) August 11, 2022

Students likely to protest for JEE Main, CUET at Jantar Mantar after Aug 15

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that students have decided to launch a "symbolic" protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital after August 15, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative