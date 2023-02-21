JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC To Hear Plea Challenging Revised Eligibility Criteria Today

JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear a plea challenging the eligibility criteria of securing 75% and/or the top 20 percentile in the board exam for appearing in JEE Main exam 2023. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed to challenge the eligibility criteria. Candidates have urged that the eligibility requirements be lowered to 50% and the 20 percentile threshold be removed.

Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai informed via a tweet that the matter is listed on February 21 before the bench of the chief justice of the Bombay High Court. Till then no IA was filed by anyone. No affidavit was filed by the Education Ministry of India, she said.

"#JEE matters on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court. Item no 31. No IA filed till now by anyone. No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia," advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai tweeted.

What is the issue

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) reinstated the requirement of scoring 75% marks in the Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs in the 2023 JEE brochure. JEE Advanced 2023 brochure released by IIT Guwahati has also stated that aspirants should have secured at least 75% in their class 12 board exams with the aggregate marks for SC, ST, and PwD candidates at least 65%, or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards. However, the top 20 percentile criterion was not given for the Main exam in the past.

JEE Main applicants say that those who did not receive a passing mark of 75% on their Class 12 examinations, especially those for whom this is their final opportunity to take the admissions exams, will be left out in the cold. A Petition for the postponement of the January session of JEE Main 2023 and the 75% eligibility requirement was heard in January by a Bombay High Court bench presided over by acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Judge Sandeep V Marne. The bench had then added that the eligibility criterion issue will once again be heard in February.

JEE Main aspirants protest

JEE Main 2023 aspirants are protesting on social media as they are not satisfied with the revised guideline and claimed that the eligibility criteria of the ‘top 20 percentile’ has no uniformity and vary from board to board. Notably, JEE Mains 2023 is being conducted in two sessions- January and April. The January session is concluded, while registrations are ongoing for the JEE Main April session (second session).