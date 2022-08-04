JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Session 2 Out: Objection Raising Window Open Till Aug 5

JEE Main Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Session 2 on August 3, 2022. Candidates can check and download their JEE Mains answer keys and question papers by visiting the official website of NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The answer key is for the Session 2 examination that was conducted between July 25 to July 31, 2022. Candidates must note that they are required to enter their application number and password to check the JEE Main Answer key. Also, candidates can check their answer key by entering their application number and date of birth.

More than 6 lakh students appeared in the Session 2 examination. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it by visiting the online portal till August 5, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the JEE Main Answer key 2022.

JEE Main Answer Key out: Here's how to check JEE Main Answer Key 2022

Step 1: In order to check the JEE Main Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the NTA Joint Entrance Examination - - jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 2."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates are required to enter their login details.

Step 4: The JEE Main question paper and session 2 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout of the copy for future use.

JEE Main Result 2022

According to reports, NTA is expected to release the JEE Mains 2022 Result for Paper 2 soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration date and time. Candidates who meet the JEE Main Cut-Off will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 beginning August 7, 2022. It is strongly recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates and more details.

