JEE Main: Bombay High Court To Hear Plea Challenging Eligibility Criteria Today

JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court will on Thursday hear a plea challenging the eligibility criteria of securing 75% and/or the top 20 percentile in the board exam for appearing in JEE Main exam 2023. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed to challenge these eligibility criteria. Candidates have urged that the eligibility requirements be lowered to 50% and the 20 percentile threshold be removed.

The matter was earlier listed on February 21 before the bench of the chief justice of the Bombay High Court. Till then no IA was filed by anyone. No affidavit was filed by the Education Ministry of India, advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai had said. The matter was then adjourned for hearing on March 1 and then April 6. The matter will be heard today before Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne.

What is the issue

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) reinstated the requirement of scoring 75% marks in the Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs in the 2023 JEE brochure. JEE Advanced 2023 brochure released by IIT Guwahati has also stated that aspirants should have secured at least 75% in their class 12 board exams with the aggregate marks for SC, ST, and PwD candidates at least 65%, or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards. However, the top 20 percentile criterion was not given for the Main exam in the past.

"The marks scored by them are not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students)," the petition states.

JEE aspirants protest

JEE Main applicants say that those who did not receive a passing mark of 75% on their Class 12 examinations, especially those for whom this is their final opportunity to take the admissions exams, will be left out in the cold. A Petition for the postponement of the January session of JEE Main 2023 and the 75% eligibility requirement was heard in January by a Bombay High Court bench presided over by acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Judge Sandeep V Marne. The bench had then added that the eligibility criterion issue will once again be heard in February.

JEE Main 2023 aspirants are protesting on social media as they are not satisfied with the revised guideline and claimed that the eligibility criteria of the ‘top 20 percentile’ has no uniformity and vary from board to board. Notably, JEE Mains 2023 is being conducted in two sessions- January and April. The January session is concluded, while registrations are ongoing for the JEE Main April session (second session).