JEE Main Exam 2022: Aspirants Likely To Get Only Two Chances This Year; Check Details

JEE Mains exam: The National Testing Agency has announced that this year, students who will take part in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) will get only two attempts. Before this, they used to get four attempts. This year the engineering entrance examination will be conducted in April and May, and the medical entrance, NEET-UG will take place in June or July. The application process for JEE Main 2022 includes four steps. The four steps are registration, application, image upload, and fee payment.

JEE Advanced: Step by step guide to apply

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates should click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter required details in the online application along with personal information

Step 4: Fill out the online application with qualification details

Step 5: Candidates need to upload scanned images of photographs and signatures in the prescribed format

Step 6: Pay fee payment through an online payment mode

As of now, National Testing Agency has not released the registration dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced exams. IIT Bombay has recently launched the website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and some other institutions.

Notification on JEE website reads, "Candidates who appeared for the first time in the class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021 are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1–4.However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 on the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022."

Image: Shutterstock