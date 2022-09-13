JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 Ends Today; Check Steps To Register, Key Details

JEECUP 2022 Counselling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling process for 2022 registrations and choice filling for the second round will end today, September 13, 2022. All those candidates who want to register can do so by visiting the JEE CUP 2022 counselling round 2 website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The result of the JEECUP Round 2 counselling will be available on the official website tomorrow, September 14, 2022.

Along with the counselling registration process, candidates can also proceed with the choice filling and locking options, and they can fill out as many choices as they want. The online freeze or float option selection and document verification process will be held between September 15 and September 17, 2022.

JEECUP round 2 Counselling: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for the JEECUP counseling, candidates first need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Go to the activity board. One then needs to click on "Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 2 for JEECUP Counselling 2022."

Step 3: Now, enter the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Complete the registration process with the required details, fill in the choices, and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Candidates must download and take a printout of the application form for further reference.

This time, the UPJEE (Polytechnic) examination was conducted from June 27 to 30, 2022. The result of the UPJEE-P exam was declared on July 18, 2022. Only those candidates whose names appear on the merit list of the UP Polytechnic result 2022 are eligible to participate in the UP JEECUP counselling 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative