Jharkhand: After Jamtara, 33 Govt Schools In Dumka Declare Weeklyoff On Friday; BJP Reacts

Following the issue of changing weekly off from Sundays to Fridays in government schools of Jharkhand's Jamtara, a similar incident has now been reported from another Jharkhand district, Dumka where around 33 schools have declared Friday as their weekly holiday.

According to the latest reports, the decision has been taken by the schools without seeking proper permission from the authorities. Meanwhile, responding to it, Sanjay Kumar Dar, DSE Dumka spoke to ANI and said that all the schools have 'Urdu' in their names, and thereby the conditions behind the decision will be investigated.

"We have written a letter to the BO of the 33 schools advising them to enquire about this matter. All the schools have Urdu in their names. It is being investigated how Urdu is tied to these institutions and under what conditions weekly holiday on Friday is offered in government schools. There is no instruction from the department to keep schools closed on Friday. After receiving the report, we will start an investigation," he added.

Jharkhand | 33 government schools in Dumka declared Friday as the weekly holiday



We have written a letter to the BO of the 33 schools advising them to enquire about this matter. All the schools have Urdu in their names: Sanjay Kumar Das, DSE Dumka (14.07) pic.twitter.com/YTRsI5Efc8 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Speaking about the same incident in the Jamtara district, around 40 schools on July 12 in a written undertaking stated that they will be reverting back to Sundays as weekly holidays from Friday. Earlier, during the lockdown, these schools had to change the week-off days. Speaking on the same, District Education Officer Abhay Shankar while speaking to the media said that the district School Management Committee has been dissolved following which a new committee would be formed soon.

BJP demands clarification from Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government

Reacting to the sudden changes in government schools across the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a stern response has slammed the ruling Congress government for 'appeasing' a particular community.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla spoke to Republic and expressed his views over this.

"Earlier, we saw a similar incident in Jamtara and then in another incident, some people changed the day of their mass prayers. People belonging from a certain community have been seen carrying out such activities", he said further taking a jibe at the Congress government in Jharkhand. The BJP spokesperson claimed that the ruling government has resorted to 'vote bank' politics and is therefore encouraging such activities in the state.

Adding more to it, he further added that matters concerning to education should not be involved in the 'vote bank' politics stating that "it is against law and also against the constitutional principles".

Poonawalla also demanded the Jharkhand Education Ministry come forward and provide clarification regarding the same as he stated that "government holidays are directed on Sundays and this cannot be changed just for the sake of appeasing a particular community".

Similarly, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia while speaking to Republic also demanded an answer from the Education Ministry as well as chief minister Hemant Soren stating that actions should be taken against such activities.

"This is a shopping development and is a kind of appeasement usually carried out by the Congress government and other opposition parties. Children who should be taught about brotherhood are being taught about such communal actions by the Jharkhand government", he added.



Image: Republic World