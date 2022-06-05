Jharkhand: Girl Mistakenly Claims She Cracked UPSC On First Attempt; Realises Error Later

In what appeared to be a comedy of errors, a girl from Jharkhand's Ramgarh claimed that she qualified for the civil services examination on her first attempt, only to find out later that it was not the case.

The 24-year-old, Divya Pandey, mistakenly thought that she had cracked UPSC when she saw "Divya P" on the list. As soon as the news spread, there was a gathering of friends, family, and local media who congratulated her.

According to media reports, several political leaders also congratulated the young woman. The Deputy Commissioner of Ramgarh district, Madhavi Mishra, and the GM of CCL CMD CCL Rajrappa, extended their warm wishes to Divya Pandey. Later, it was discovered that it was not Divya Pandey of Ramgarh district who scored a rank of 323 in UPSC, but it was Divya P from Tamil Nadu who actually qualified in the UPSC 2022 Exam.

However, initially, Pandey's claim received massive media coverage. Later, her entire family apologised to the district administration and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), both of which had felicitated her.

However, Ramgarh officials said no action would be taken against the girl or her family in this connection as it was a "human error," as per reports. She said that she was informed by one of her friends in Uttar Pradesh that she had cracked UPSC, securing an AIR of 323rd rank, but due to slow internet, she was not able to check the UPSC website, which led to the blunder. The family members expressed grief over the incident and claimed that there was no intention of spreading any fake news.

