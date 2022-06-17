JIPMAT 2022: Application Correction Window Activated, Candidates Can Edit By June 18

JIPMAT correction window: National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2022. With the application correction window being opened, candidates can edit the previously filled in details. The National Testing Agency, NTA has allowed application correction starting from June 17, 2022.

Candidates who have already applied for the entrance exam can log in to their portal using their application number and password to access their application form. The deadline to edit the details mentioned on the application form is June 18, 2022. It can be edited till 11:50 PM.

National Testing Agency will be conducting JIPMAT 2022 exam on July 3, 2022. Post-closing the application window, the testing agency will release the cities of the examination centre. JIPMAT 2022 admit card release date is not out yet. Registered candidates are required to keep checking the official website for updates.

JIPMAT 2022: Follow these steps to edit the application form

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official NTA JIPMAT website - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the “JIPMAT application form correction” link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on sign in

Step 4: On the appeared login page, key in the application number and password

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the JIPMAT 2022 application form would appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and edit the form, save changes and submit the form

Step 7: If required, take a print of the form