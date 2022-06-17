JIPMAT 2022: Application Correction Window Activated, Candidates Can Edit By June 18

Quick links:
JIPMAT correction window: National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2022. With the application correction window being opened, candidates can edit the previously filled in details. The National Testing Agency, NTA has allowed application correction starting from June 17, 2022.
Candidates who have already applied for the entrance exam can log in to their portal using their application number and password to access their application form. The deadline to edit the details mentioned on the application form is June 18, 2022. It can be edited till 11:50 PM.
National Testing Agency will be conducting JIPMAT 2022 exam on July 3, 2022. Post-closing the application window, the testing agency will release the cities of the examination centre. JIPMAT 2022 admit card release date is not out yet. Registered candidates are required to keep checking the official website for updates.
NTA states, "Candidate shall ensure that the information (like, his/her name. mother’s name, father’s name, gender, date of birth, category, PwD status, mobile number, email address, photograph and signature, choice of cities for exam centre, etc.) provided by them in their online Application Form are correct and of their own. Candidates are advised to exercise utmost care for filling up correct details in the Application Form. Any request for change in the particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances."