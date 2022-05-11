JIPMAT 2022: Registration Begins, Apply By June 9; Check All Important Details

JIPMAT 2022: National Testing Agency, through a notification, has announced that the registration for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2022 has been started. The notification reads that the exam will be conducted for admission to the 5-year integrated program in Management that is being offered by the Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Jammu, and IIM Bodh Gaya. Apart from the IIM mentioned above, IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak also provide a 5-year integrated BBA + MBA degree course. Eligibility, a list of important dates, and other details can be checked here.

JIPMAT 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online application window has been activated on May 10, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on June 9, 2022

Last date to submit the exam fee is June 10, 2022

Exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022

JIPMAT 2022: Check eligibility details here

Eligibility: Candidates who have completed Classes 10 and 12 with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (55% for the reserved category) are eligible to apply for the examination. All those candidates who are appearing or have appeared for their Class 12 examination in 2022 are also eligible to apply. The eligibility criteria section of the official notification reads that the candidates must have passed their Class 12 not earlier than 2020 and Class 10 not earlier than 2018.

Application Fee: To apply for the JIPMAT, general and OBC-NCL male candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000, for general and OBC-NCL female candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. For EWS, SC, ST, and PWD male and female candidates, and for Transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'JIPMAT 2022 new registration' link

Step 3: Candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate the login credentials

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and fill in the JIPMAT application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee

JIPMAT 2022: Test Practice Centres

The Ministry of Human Resource Development mandated the NTA to set up, establish and create a network of Test Practice Centres for candidates, especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable with taking a Computer Based Test (CBT). This facility is completely free of cost. Candidates can register online (on the NTA website) where they are provided with a convenient TPC near to their location to practice on a given computer node. This facilitates and eases the process of being able to take a Computer Based Test (CBT). The entire experience of using a computer is close to the experience of taking a CBT. All efforts are made to provide practice tests and questions so that candidates can familiarize themselves with logging into the system, go through the detailed instructions regarding the test, use the mouse or numeric keyboard on-screen (virtual) for attempting each question, scroll down to the next question, navigate between questions, review and edit their options and submit questions. The objective of TPCs is primarily to organize test practice for the upcoming NTA examinations.