JIPMAT 2022: Registration Begins, Apply By June 9; Check All Important Details

JIPMAT 2022: National Testing Agency, through a notification, has announced that the registration for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2022 has been started. The notification reads that the exam will be conducted for admission to the 5-year integrated program in Management that is being offered by the Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Jammu, and IIM Bodh Gaya. Apart from the IIM mentioned above, IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak also provide a 5-year integrated BBA + MBA degree course. Eligibility, a list of important dates, and other details can be checked here.
