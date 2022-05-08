JIPMER Hindi Imposition Row: Kanimozhi Alleges Govt For Imposing Hindi In Southern States

JIPMER Hindi imposition row: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Member of Parliament MP Kanimozhi has shared her views on Hindi imposition row. She tweeted, “Why is this language hysterical for the United States? Will it solve the Hindi unemployment problem that the Union government is trying to impose? Will inequality change? Does it fix any social problem? Deepening cracks is not good.”

The second tweet of thread reads, “Why this obsession about one language, and what will they achieve, will it solve unemployment and gender inequality or any one social evil? Why are they deepening conflict?”

Hindi imposition row: Overview

The central government’s JIMPER college in Puducherry has recently ordered only Hindi language should be used in the registers and files in the future. As soon as the order was passed, it gave birth to fresh controversy in the south. DMK MP Kanimozhi said that the Union government is been trying to impose Hindi in the southern states

Official circular reads, "The subjects and the headings of the columns in all the registers/service books/service accounts, used in the office will be written in Hindi and English. In future entries in all the registars/service books/service accounts will be made as far as possible in Hindi only"

The circular further reads, "All the head of the departments/officer-in-charge of the section/staff members are requested to take necessary action for strict compliance of the above rule and to fulfill the assurance given to the Committee of Parliament of Official language and the work should be monitored by the Officer-in-charge of the concerned Departments/Sections. If any help is required, then Hindi Cell can be contacted"

Bollywood heating up Hindi imposition row

In another incident, the debate over national language is spreading rapidly as Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently got embroiled in a controversy after expressing his displeasure over Kichcha Sudeepa's alleged 'national language' remark. During the trailer launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, the Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa happened to comment about Hindi not being the national language of India while responding to a reporter's query. Sudeepa's remark in Kannada, loosely translated into English, goes, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.''