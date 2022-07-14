JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Jammu Division Matric Result Released, Here's Direct Link

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, also known as JKBOSE released the class 10th or matric result 2022 on July 14, 2022. The result which has been released is for the class 10 Jammu Division. The Annual Regular Summar Zone Jammu Division JKBOSE 10th Results have been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jkbose.nic.in.

To check the result, students should be ready with their roll number or registration number. Students would be able to check their JKBOSE Name wise results soon on the official website. At present, the result link for only roll number-wise is active. The direct link to check the result has also been attached here.

List of websites to check scores

jkbose.nic.in indiaresults.nic.in

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check class 10 result

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the link for Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the JKBOSE 10th Result would be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details, download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores online

Reports suggest that over 70 thousand students appeared in the JKBSE Class 10 Board Examinations for the Annual Regular Summer Zone. JKBOSE has already released the Class 12 Kashmir Division results online. Those who have not checked it can follow these steps to check scores.

