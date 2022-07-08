JKP Sub-Inspector Recruitment Cancelled, CBI Probe Recommended Into Selection Process

JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment 2022: Office of Lt. Governor of J&K has announced that the JKP sub-inspector recruitment has been cancelled. It has been said that a CBI probe has been recommended for selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon.

Official tweet reads, "JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment."

Last month, Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the selection of police sub-inspectors after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced. The list of successful 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4, 2022. Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts. However, after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process.

Political parties demanded impartial probe

Political parties also demanded an impartial probe alleging massive corruption in the administration which has been claiming to have ended corruption in the absence of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the issue

While addressing a passing-out parade of deputy superintendents of police and probationary sub-inspectors at the Sher-E-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur, Sinha said the recruitment of sub-inspectors had come under suspension. “A committee headed by the additional chief secretary (home) will probe it,” he said. In June first week, the Governor added that the panel would submit its report on time.