JKPSC CCE Main 2022 Application Process Begins, Check Steps To Apply

JKPSC CCE Main 2022: The online application process for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 has been started by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today, September 2. All those candidates who have qualified for admission to the J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022, can apply online by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to submit the application form is September 20, 2022.

The window to open the application form will remain open from September 21 to September 23, 2022. Also, candidates must take note that the tentative date for the JKPSC Mains Examination is November 21. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 220 posts will be filled in the organization.

Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service - 100 Posts

J&K Police (G) Service - 50 Posts

J&K Accounts (G) Service - 70 Posts

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have qualified for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 and must be a domicile of UT of J&K. The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University in India or from a Foreign University declared by the Government in consultation with the Commission to be equivalent to a degree of a recognized University, per the official notice.

JKPSC CCE Main 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is 1000 for the general category

While reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees

JKPSC CCE Main 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the JKPSC CCE Main 2022, candidates need to visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab and then on Jobs/Online Application.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to click on Combined Competitive (Main).

Step 4: Candidates are then required to log in and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit and take the printout for future reference.

