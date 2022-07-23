JKSSB Police Sub-Inspector Exam 2022 Cancelled, Check Official Notice Here

JKSSB Police Sub-Inspector recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the JKSSB Police Sub-Inspector 2022 written examination. The exam was to be conducted for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector, home department, UT cadre. To be noted that the first round of JKSSB Police Sub-Inspector exam was held on March 27, 2022. Shortlisted candidates were eligible to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

J&K Services selection board released a notice. The subject of notice reads, "Cancellation of OMR based objective Type Written Examination conducted for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Police) Home Department, UT Cadre 21.10.2021 under Item No:668. advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021 under Item No:668."

JKSSB Police Sub-Inspector 2022: Check result notification highlights

While releasing the result, Board said, "The tentative answer key was notified vide No.dated 27.03.2022 for SSB/COE/SI(P)/2022/3418-30 objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any), along- with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board from 28th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022; and for seeking Whereas, in response to aforesaid Notice, 5490 representations were received from candidates against 120 unique questions."

It further added, "The representations/objections were subsequently got examined through the subject matter Experts; and Whereas, based on their opinion /views, the final answer key in respect of the aforesaid OMR examination held for the post of Sub-Inspector (Home Department) was finalized SSB/COE/OMR/2022/3942-49 dated: 19-04-2022."

Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill up 1200 posts of Sub-Inspector (Police) for recruitment through direct recruitment. JKSSB SI Online Applications process started on November 10, 2021, and ended on December 18, 2021. JKSSB SI Notification 2021 was published on 21 October 2021. The result of the first round was released on June 4, 2022. To check the highlights of result, candidates can click on this link.

As of now, the reason for cancellation has not been announced. However, reports suggest that a few incidents of question papers being leaked were reported. It is also been said that few officials took bribes from candidates. The fresh exam dates and recruitment process would be notified by JKSSB in due time. Therefore, candidates should keep an eye on the official website.