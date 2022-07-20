JNU All Set To Resume Offline Classes From Aug 3, Check Key Details

In an important notice released by Jawaharlal Nehru University, it has been announced that the varsity has decided to start the learning process in offline mode. According to the latest notice released by JNU, the offline classes for all the students will start on August 3, 2022. "It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the university by August 3rd, 2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3rd, 2022, "read the notice issued by JNU.

Notably, this decision has come at a time when students at JNU have already raised demands to resume offline classes. Last month, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union staged protests inside the college campus demanding the resumption of offline classes. The maximum number of students who were part of the demonstration belonged to the School of International Studies. The JNU reopened its campus to resume offline classes and in-person teaching in February this year. But, the students have continously raised voices that the offline classes in the School of International Studies did not start.

When the matter took a little momentum, the Dean of SIS had stepped forward to say that offline classes for postgraduate students were not being resumed due to a "lack of infrastructure and financial resources." It is to be noted that the physical classes for the various departments have been closed since 2019 but in February 2022, offline classes were resumed and were soon closed again. However, with JNU's latest announcement, students are likely to be glad that the varsity has finally opened its gates to all students.

Image: PTI/ Representative