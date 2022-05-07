Last Updated:

JNU Has Not Removed Any Mess Worker For Boycotting Work, Varsity Clarifies In A Tweet

JNU has clarified that VC & her administration have not removed any mess worker. JNU Executive Council to initiate tendering for stringent security service.

Jawaharlal Nehru University tweeted a recent update amid the row over mess workers not being allowed inside after 'Maoists stopped them from entering premises. JNU VC and her administration have reportedly not removed any worker. All mess workers are being retained. Dean of Students Welfare has been asked to submit a detailed report. On May 5, the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University. They accused the left outfits of preventing hostel mess workers from preparing food for students. Around 30 members of ABVP gathered at JNU Sabarmati lawn. They raised slogans against the "Left organisations" and demanded good food and other amenities for hostel residents.

"On May 5, residents of many hostels were not served breakfast and lunch because the Maoist goondas prohibited workers from entering the mess area and forcibly closed the mess. ABVP stands with workers who are crucial stakeholders of university community without whom the university cannot function," alleged ABVP.

JNU Executive Council to initiate tendering for stringent security service

JNU has released a press statement stating that the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Executive Council has agreed to initiate the tendering process to engage a "more robust and integrated" security service on the campus. Growing demand by the students and teachers has forced the central institution to hire a new security agency in the aftermath of the January 5, 2020 violence in which at least 35 people were injured and last month's clashes between groups of students over allegedly serving of non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

  • At the 300th meeting of the University's Executive Council, held on May 5, it approved waiving 70 per cent of the license fee for all JNU-allotted shops which were closed during the Covid lockdown
  • The Council resolved to set up an International Affairs Office for the internationalization of the university as envisaged in the NEP-2020 about joint degree/twinning programmes, the opening of offshore campuses etc
  • It also approved initiating the tendering process for engaging a more robust integrated security service in the university
  • The university's highest decision-making body also approved the Health Infrastructure and Services Review Committee's recommendations to streamline the health facilities for the benefit of students, faculty and staff members and retired personnel
  • A decision was also taken to grant permission to the M.Phil/Ph.D. female scholars for maternity and child care leave up to 240 days.
  • The council approved sending the Draft Cadre Recruitment Rules of the Non-Teaching and Non-Vocational Staff of the University to the Education Ministry to initiate the process of filling over 700 vacancies, the statement added.
