JNU Has Not Removed Any Mess Worker For Boycotting Work, Varsity Clarifies In A Tweet

Jawaharlal Nehru University tweeted a recent update amid the row over mess workers not being allowed inside after 'Maoists stopped them from entering premises. JNU VC and her administration have reportedly not removed any worker. All mess workers are being retained. Dean of Students Welfare has been asked to submit a detailed report. On May 5, the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University. They accused the left outfits of preventing hostel mess workers from preparing food for students. Around 30 members of ABVP gathered at JNU Sabarmati lawn. They raised slogans against the "Left organisations" and demanded good food and other amenities for hostel residents.

"On May 5, residents of many hostels were not served breakfast and lunch because the Maoist goondas prohibited workers from entering the mess area and forcibly closed the mess. ABVP stands with workers who are crucial stakeholders of university community without whom the university cannot function," alleged ABVP.

JNU VC and her administration have not removed any worker. All mess workers are being retained. Dean of Students Welfare has been asked to submit a detailed report.

JNU Executive Council to initiate tendering for stringent security service

JNU has released a press statement stating that the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Executive Council has agreed to initiate the tendering process to engage a "more robust and integrated" security service on the campus. Growing demand by the students and teachers has forced the central institution to hire a new security agency in the aftermath of the January 5, 2020 violence in which at least 35 people were injured and last month's clashes between groups of students over allegedly serving of non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

JNU Press Release dated 07/05/2022 pic.twitter.com/FyvqGWXcH9 — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) May 6, 2022

