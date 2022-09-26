JNU Likely To Launch Portal For UG Admission Through CUET On Sep 27

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University is planning to launch the admission portal for the undergraduate admission 2020 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on September 27, a varsity official said on Monday.

This year the university is taking admission to its various programmes based on scores on the CUET.

"JNU is planning to launch the JNU portal for UG admissions by tomorrow, 27th September 2022," the official told PTI.

The announcement comes days after the result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Soon after the result, the JNU deputy registrar - Admission, Jagdish Singh, issued a notice stating the admission branch is processing data and details of candidates provided by the NTA and portal will open shortly on its website.

"Consequent upon the declaration of CUET UG 2022 by NTA, the admission branch is processing data, details of candidates provided by the NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying the processing fee," the notice dated September 16 read.

The university offers around 10 UG and 34 PG courses. The varsity is offering a total of 342 UG and 1025 PG seats in various schools and disciplines.

JNU had been conducting admission through JNU Entrance Examination JNUEE since 2019 at different centres of the country in collaboration with NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. PTI VA RDT

