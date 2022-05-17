JNU Teachers' Assn Opposes Varsity's Decision To Form Committee To Consider Long Leave Applications

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Tuesday opposed the varsity's decision to set up a committee to scrutinise all long leave applications, saying it will only add another "impediment to the efficient processing of leave applications".

It pointed out that the Jawaharlal Nehru University's executive council, in its 300th meeting held on May 5, did not deliberate on the pending leave applications of eight teachers.

Asserting that all of these applications are time-sensitive, the JNUTA said the absence of any decision on them is "inexplicable as they meet all the conditions for the grant of long leave".

As per the JNU ordinances and the practice, both Extraordinary Leave and Sabbatical Leave applications are decided upon by the executive council.

"Instead, without any agenda justifying this proposal, the EC has simply noted against each individual case that it has decided to set up a Leave Committee to be constituted by the Vice-Chancellor, which will scrutinise all long leave applications (sabbatical, study leave, EOL etc) and submit its recommendations to the VC," the JNUTA noted.

"It is the VC who will then decide whether to grant leave in each case or to refer the matter to the EC," it added.

The JNUTA demanded that an emergency executive council meeting be convened to consider the pending leave applications of the eight teachers. PTI VA VA CJ CJ

