JNU Withdraws Notice On Punishment For Violence, Protests, Misconduct Within 48 Hours

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday withdrew the new rules of discipline and proper conduct of students, just two days after notifying it. According to the new rules notified on February 28, the JNU administration had decided to impose a fine of up to Rs 50,000 or rustication or cancellation of admissions for the students who indulged in physical violence, abuse and holding protests or dharna on campus.

The 10-page document uploaded on the official website of JNU drew a sharp reaction from students and teachers who termed it 'draconian'. Following the reactions, the chief proctor of JNU, Rajnish Kumar Mishra issued a notification on Thursday evening (March 2) saying the notification on rules and discipline of JNU students is withdrawn due to administrative reasons.

"In view of administrative reasons, the notification dated 28.2.2023 in respect of rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU is hereby withdrawn. This has been issued on the directions of the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor," the notification read.

Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Santishree D Pandit claimed that she was not aware that such a document was prepared and released.

"I was not aware of such a circular. I am in Hubli for an international conference. The chief proctor did not consult me before releasing the document. I was not aware that such a document is being drafted. I got to know about it through newspapers. That is why, I have withdrawn it," JNU Vice-Chancellor Pandit told PTI.

JNU rules of discipline and conduct

The notification titled 'Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU' laid out punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery, and procedures for proctorial enquiry and recording a statement. The punishment ranged from a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 or rustication and cancellation of admission. According to that notification, the rules came into effect on February 3. The university had witnessed several protests over the screening of a BBC documentary. The rules document stated that it has been approved by the Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the university.

Punishments were listed for 17 "crimes", including blockage, indulging in gambling, unauthorised occupation of hostel rooms, use of abusive and derogatory language and committing forgery. The rules also mention that a copy of the complaints will be sent to the parents. It proposed punishments for all acts of violence and coercion such as gheraos, sit-ins or any variation which disrupts normal academic and administrative functioning and/or any act which incites or leads to violence.

