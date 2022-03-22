Joint Admission Test 2022: IIT Roorkee Releases Scorecards, Here's How To Check Scores

Joint Admission Test 2022: As scheduled, IIT Roorkee has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scorecards on Monday, March 21, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes can check their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website jam.iitr.ac.in and can be checked by following these steps. The scorecards are released for computer-based JAM 2022 which was conducted on February 13, 2022.

“JAM 2022 Results and Scorecards are available on Candidate Portal,” a statement uploaded on the official website reads

To be noted that the answer key and result of JAM 2022 was released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on March 17, 2022. The JAM 2022 answer keys were released for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Scorecards that have been released recently, can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

IIT JAM Scorecard 2022: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘JAM 2022 result and scorecard’ link

Step 3: On the next window, insert enrolment ID or email ID and password

Step 4: Post submitting the IIT JAM 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

